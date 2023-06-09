Sonam's most sensational statements

Sonam Kapoor is known for her bold and controversial statements. The actress has made quite a few remarks that left everyone shocked. Let's see some of them...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
She called her aunty and went on to defend herself saying that since Ash worked with her father, Anil Kapoor, she should call her aunty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She once called the columnist and author a porn writer and said she writes bad books.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor revealed Sonam wanted to join politics and the latter confirmed saying she would eventually like to do some social work. Even Karan took a dig at her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When I Hate Luv Stories had released Shobhaa De had criticised it and Punit Malhotra made some personal remarks which Sonam retweeted and then deleted. She eventually apologized.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam said Deepika does not have her own style and fashion game improved because of Anaita Shroff Adajania.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam once said that she doesn't mind being gay for Kareena Kapoor Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam asked people who make art films why they cast not so nice looking people. If that was not enough, she added that they don't look good doesn't mean they are good actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam said the biggest movie stars were all fashion icons. The masses like her as a regular girl and the classes like her as a fashion icon and hence she is catering to both sides.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She called Ranbir a mama's boy and claimed his mother cuts his toenails for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When asked what Deepika Padukone has that she doesn't, she chimed 'an over-enthusiastic PR team.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Vogue Sonam claimed, Indian men don't understand fashion unless they are gay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
