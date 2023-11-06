Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to tie the knot, Top 9 Bollywood celebrities who married over the age of 40

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram, reportedly.

The actor kept his relationship a secret affair and will tie the knot soon in an intimate ceremony.

Randeep is 47 while his girlfriend is 37.

Check out other celebs who married over 40 proving that age is just a number.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough when she was 41.

Urmila Matondkar was 42 years old when she got married.

Milind Soman married when he was 53 while his girlfriend Ankita was 26.

John Abraham married at the age of 41.

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder when she was 40.

Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot crossing the age 40.

Neena Gupta married to Vivek Mehra at the age of 54.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta married at the age of 54.

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor Khan when he was 42.

Thanks For Reading!

