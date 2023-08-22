Randeep Hooda, Deepika Padukone and other celebs who were happy after their high-profile breakups

Bollywood celebs who were positive about their breakupsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen were in a relationship for 3 years before they got separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda once said his breakup with Sushmita Sen is the best things happened to him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were adorable couples of B’town but the latter cheated on her girlfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone revealed that her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor made her stronger and she thanks the actor for that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for a quite long and their breakup left everyone surprised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After separation from Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput learned that breakups are not a big deal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Illeana D’cruz dated Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer, however, they parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana didn’t get upset after her breakup because she understood the value of family and friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were most loved couple at that time and were in a relationship for four-and-a-half year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After a breakup with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor gave importance to his work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu was in a relationship of 10 years with John Abraham.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She once said the breakup with John Abraham was not amicable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!