Randeep Hooda, Deepika Padukone and other celebs who were happy after their high-profile breakups

Bollywood celebs who were positive about their breakups

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen were in a relationship for 3 years before they got separated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda once said his breakup with Sushmita Sen is the best things happened to him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were adorable couples of B’town but the latter cheated on her girlfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone revealed that her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor made her stronger and she thanks the actor for that.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for a quite long and their breakup left everyone surprised.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput

After separation from Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput learned that breakups are not a big deal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D’cruz

Illeana D’cruz dated Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer, however, they parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D’cruz

Ileana didn’t get upset after her breakup because she understood the value of family and friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were most loved couple at that time and were in a relationship for four-and-a-half year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

After a breakup with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor gave importance to his work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu was in a relationship of 10 years with John Abraham.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu

She once said the breakup with John Abraham was not amicable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best sites in 2023 to watch movies, TV shows for free online

 

 Find Out More