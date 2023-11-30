Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's official wedding pics are out and they are simply GORGEOUS
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Randeep Hooda is now a married man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bollywood actor tied the knot with Lin Laishram in a traditional traditional Meitei ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The bride and the groom were dressed in traditional attires and performed all the rituals whilst surrounded by friends and family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda shared the official wedding pictures and captioned it as 'From today, we are one'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was seen carrying a white shall and a traditional turban.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lin looked gorgeous as a Meitei Hindu bride wearing a Potloi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video from their traditional wedding also went viral on social media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding venue was Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about their love story, Randeep once revealed that he met Lin at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per ANI, he also spoke about experiencing partner's culture and shared happiness over getting married Manipuri style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep and Lin definitely make for one gorgeous couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra, Malti take a walk on the streets of LA, adorable pics go viral
Find Out More