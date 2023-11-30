Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's official wedding pics are out and they are simply GORGEOUS

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023

Randeep Hooda is now a married man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bollywood actor tied the knot with Lin Laishram in a traditional traditional Meitei ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The bride and the groom were dressed in traditional attires and performed all the rituals whilst surrounded by friends and family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda shared the official wedding pictures and captioned it as 'From today, we are one'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor was seen carrying a white shall and a traditional turban.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lin looked gorgeous as a Meitei Hindu bride wearing a Potloi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A video from their traditional wedding also went viral on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding venue was Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talking about their love story, Randeep once revealed that he met Lin at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per ANI, he also spoke about experiencing partner's culture and shared happiness over getting married Manipuri style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep and Lin definitely make for one gorgeous couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra, Malti take a walk on the streets of LA, adorable pics go viral

 

 Find Out More