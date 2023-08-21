Randeep Hooda to Rohman Shawl: Look at Taali actress Sushmita Sen's relationships

A look at Sushmita Sen's past relationship affairsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Sushmita Sen is being applauded for her recent web series Taali and has created headlines for her praise-worthy performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from her work, the former Miss Universe has remained in the news for her relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm when Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with the actress and also called her better half.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen was in a good relationship with Rohman Shawl for 2 years but then they parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen also dated Randeep Hooda and they broke up on a bitter note.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita was rumored for having an extra-marital affair with Vikram Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her name was pulled up when reports of her dating Bunty Sachdeva did the rounds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen was rumored to have a connection with the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Wasim Akram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen dated another businessman Ritik Bhasin for a while.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen was also rumoured to be dating businessman Imtiaz Khatri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen was rumoured to be dating businessman Sanjay Narang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!