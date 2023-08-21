Randeep Hooda to Rohman Shawl: Look at Taali actress Sushmita Sen's relationships

A look at Sushmita Sen's past relationship affairs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is being applauded for her recent web series Taali and has created headlines for her praise-worthy performance.

Sushmita Sen relationships

Apart from her work, the former Miss Universe has remained in the news for her relationships.

Sushmita - Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm when Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with the actress and also called her better half.

Sushmita - Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen was in a good relationship with Rohman Shawl for 2 years but then they parted ways.

Sushmita - Randeep Hooda

Sushmita Sen also dated Randeep Hooda and they broke up on a bitter note.

Sushmita - Vikram Bhatt

Sushmita was rumored for having an extra-marital affair with Vikram Bhatt.

Sushmita - Bunty Sachdeva

Her name was pulled up when reports of her dating Bunty Sachdeva did the rounds.

Sushmita - Wasim Akram

Sushmita Sen was rumored to have a connection with the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Wasim Akram.

Sushmita - Ritik Bhasin

Sushmita Sen dated another businessman Ritik Bhasin for a while.

Sushmita - Imtiaz Khatri

Sushmita Sen was also rumoured to be dating businessman Imtiaz Khatri.

Sushmita - Sanjay Narang

Sushmita Sen was rumoured to be dating businessman Sanjay Narang.

