Bhojpuri actresses can many any man and more than a few women weak in their knees, even more than most Bollywood, South or Hollywood actresses. And their net worth matches this irresistible sex appeal of theirs.Source: Bollywood
Rani Chatterjee’s net worth is said to be around ₹50 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Swati Verma’s net worth is also said to be around ₹50 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Monalisa’s net worth is said to be around ₹18 crore.Source: Bollywood
Akshara Singh’s net worth is also said to be around ₹18 crore.Source: Bollywood
Namrata Malla’s net worth is said to be around ₹2 crore.Source: Bollywood
Amrapali Dubey’s net worth is said to be around ₹14 crore.Source: Bollywood
Sapna Choudhary’s net worth is said to be the most among her peers, around ₹50 crore.Source: Bollywood
Rinku Ghosh’s net worth is also said to be around ₹30 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Seema Singh’s net worth is said to be around ₹32 crore.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!