Hot Bhojpuri actresses' net worth

Bhojpuri actresses can many any man and more than a few women weak in their knees, even more than most Bollywood, South or Hollywood actresses. And their net worth matches this irresistible sex appeal of theirs.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Rani Chatterjee net worth

Rani Chatterjee’s net worth is said to be around ₹50 lakh.

Swati Verma net worth

Swati Verma’s net worth is also said to be around ₹50 lakh.

Monalisa net worth

Monalisa’s net worth is said to be around ₹18 crore.

Akshara Singh net worth

Akshara Singh’s net worth is also said to be around ₹18 crore.

Namrata Malla net worth

Namrata Malla’s net worth is said to be around ₹2 crore.

Amrapali Dubey net worth

Amrapali Dubey’s net worth is said to be around ₹14 crore.

Sapna Choudhary net worth

Sapna Choudhary’s net worth is said to be the most among her peers, around ₹50 crore.

Rinku Ghosh net worth

Rinku Ghosh’s net worth is also said to be around ₹30 lakh.

Seema Singh net worth

Seema Singh’s net worth is said to be around ₹32 crore.

