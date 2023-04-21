Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra complete 9 years together
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's love story started when Karan Johar wanted to cast someone for Tina's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Aditya suggested Rani's name.
Aditya reportedly liked Rani's work in Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat. Rani then met Aditya for the first time on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Aditya reportedly had seen Rani at a restaurant and on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai he had expected her to come to her and introduce herself.
Aditya was romantically linked with Rani post separating from his first wife.
It is interesting to note that Rani did many YRF movies but was not directed by Aditya Chopra.
Reportedly before taking Rani for a date he had asked her parents for permission.
Rani was seen later at many functions of the Chopra's but they maintained silence about their relationship.
Rani and Aditya reportedly dated for five yeas and then married on April 21, 2014 in Bengali traditions.
Rani and Aditya reportedly called only 20 people to their wedding. Karan Johar reportedly was the only Bollywood celebrity present.
It was on December 9, 2015 that the pair became parents to Adira and their family became complete.
