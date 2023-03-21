Rani Mukerji birthday special: Top 10 alleged love affairs of the actress

Rani Mukerji turns a year older. We have made a compilation of the list of stars she dated in the past and the list is interesting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

Aamir Khan

Her chemistry with Aamir in Aati Kya Khandala song sent waves online.

Govinda

Rani met Govinda on the sets of Hadh Kar Di Aapne.

Abhishek Bachchan

Post Yuva and Bunty Aur Babli, the duo came close.

Aditya Chopra

Rani has married Aditya who has become Rani's, lucky man.

Crossing hurdles

Rani had always denied her relationship with Aditya Chopra but after crossing hurdles married him.

Heartbroken

Rani was left shattered when Abhishek chose Aishwarya over her.

Govinda affair

Reportedly Govinda had an extramarital affair with Rani.

Bonding

Rani had a good bond with all her exes.

Crush

Rani has revealed that she also has a crush on Aamir Khan.

