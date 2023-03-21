Rani Mukerji birthday special: Top 10 powerful statements made by the actress

Rani Mukerji turns a year older today. Ahead of the same, we have made a list of her statements that she had made in the past which need your attention.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

When Rani said that pregnant heroines discussion is not relevant

When the actress was asked about pregnant heroines choosing to work she reportedly said that showing or not showing one's pregnancy is a choice.

Female stars marry late due to work

Rani had revealed that she was in the industry since 22 years and it was high time that she married and had a family.

When Rani revealed she wanted to give time to Adira

Rani had revealed that she alwys wanted to give time to Adira which was lost in shooting.

Always glamorous

Rani revealed that a woman should always look beautiful so that her husband feels like taking her for dinner.

Welcome husband

Rani had revealed once that a woman should always welcome her husband with a good look.

Struggles of women

The actress when had turned 40 had spoken about the struggles women faced in cinema.

On wedding

Rani on her wedding with Aditya revealed that it is very hyped.

On Aditya Chopra

Rani revealed that he is very modern in his thoughts but is traditional at heart.

No rules

Rani revealed at Aditya's home there are no rules and she feels it is her own family.

