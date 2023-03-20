Rani Mukerji birthday special: Top 10 rare facts about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress

Rani Mukerji will be a year older tomorrow. Ahead of the same we have made a list of the most interesting facts of the actress which deserves your attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023
It is interesting to note that the actress has been an endorser of a fairness cream.
Rani has been the only lady to have featured in the Filmfare Power List, 2005.
Reportedly Rani was called to the dinner to honour Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf.
Reportedly Rani had her schedule for her movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna so she could not do The Namesake.
Rani had got the chance to play the lead role in English film The Namesake.
Rani was the first star to win best actress and best supporting actress awards in 2005 that also in one year, for Hum Tum and Yuva.
Did you know that Rani was not the first choice for the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The role was first given to Twinkle Khanna.
Rani's film Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat tanked at the box office but Aditya Chopra her now husband saw her talent.
It was in 1996 when Rani did her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat.
It was at 14 when Rani did her debut on the big screen with Biyer Phool which was a Bengali film.
