Rani Mukerji birthday special: Top 10 rare facts about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress

Rani Mukerji will be a year older tomorrow. Ahead of the same we have made a list of the most interesting facts of the actress which deserves your attention.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023

Endorsements

It is interesting to note that the actress has been an endorser of a fairness cream.

Filmfare Power List

Rani has been the only lady to have featured in the Filmfare Power List, 2005.

President Pervez Musharraf's dinner

Reportedly Rani was called to the dinner to honour Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf.

Why Rani rejected The Namesake

Reportedly Rani had her schedule for her movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna so she could not do The Namesake.

The Namesake

Rani had got the chance to play the lead role in English film The Namesake.

Awards

Rani was the first star to win best actress and best supporting actress awards in 2005 that also in one year, for Hum Tum and Yuva.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Did you know that Rani was not the first choice for the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The role was first given to Twinkle Khanna.

Aditya Chopra

Rani's film Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat tanked at the box office but Aditya Chopra her now husband saw her talent.

Bollywood debut

It was in 1996 when Rani did her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Debut

It was at 14 when Rani did her debut on the big screen with Biyer Phool which was a Bengali film.

