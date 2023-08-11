Rani Mukerji, Kajol and more: Top divas who suffered miscarriages

Rani Mukerji to Kajol - Top divas who spoke about bracing miscarriage.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Rani Mukerji

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress recently opened up about the miscarriage she faced in 2020.

Kajol

The Trial actress has revealed that she went through two miscarriages.

Shilpa Shetty

The fitness diva has also suffered miscarriages in the past.

Kiran Rao

It was in 2009 that Kiran Rao suffered a miscarriage.

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that Gauri Khan suffered miscarriage in 1997.

Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka actress who recently welcomed her first child face a miscarriage in 2022.

Fardeen Khan's wife Natasha

It was back in 2012 that Fardeen Khan's wife suffered a miscarriage.

Geeta Basra

The diva suffered two miscarriages, in 2019 and 2020.

Debina Bonnerjee

The actress two is now a mother of two has also suffered a miscarriage.

Ankita Bhargava

In 2020, Ankita Bhargava shared a long note about overcoming grief of a miscarriage.

