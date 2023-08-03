Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif and more top Bollywood actresses who worked with younger heroes

Here, take a look at heroines who have worked with younger stars in their career.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Rani Mukerji

She was seen romancing Prithviraj in Aiyya.

Katrina Kaif in Fitoor

We saw Katrina Kaif romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor.

Baar Baar Dekho

Katrina was also cast opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Baar Baar Dekho, who is smaller than her in age.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Imran romanced Kareena in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He is younger than her.

Priyanka Chopra in Gunday

Not just one, Priyanka Chopra romanced two younger actors in Gunday.

Vidya Balan in Kismat Konnection

Kismat Konnection featured Vidya Balan opposite Shahid Kapoor who is three years younger than her.

Vidya Balan

She also romanced Ali Fazal who is 10 years younger than her in Bobby Jasoos.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma in Wake up Sid was elder than Ranbir Kapoor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Raavan was seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She is older than him.

Actress acting with young stars

Actresses romancing younger actors was a taboo in the industry earlier.

Trend-changers

Many new-age actresses have romanced younger stars.

Thanks For Reading!

