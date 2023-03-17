Rani Mukerji's Top 10 best onscreen chemistry: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and more like

Veteran actress Rani Mukerji has delivered great roles with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and many others. Here, have a look at her best performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023
For the first time Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji were seen together in Hello Brother, in 1999.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman played Prem and Rani played Priya in this film where he falls in love with Nisha who annonces her wedding with Rahul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani and Kajol's love trinagle was totally memorable and commendable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK plays the role of a ghost. Lachi aka Rani's innermost desires are expressed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh is shown to be in love with Rani who is married. He is also shown married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir plays the role of a cop and Rani's husbanf in Talaash who is disturbed after the death of their son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK pursues Rani who is already engaged. When he marries her his marriage lands in destruction due to their differences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani played the leading lady opposite Aamir in Ghulam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani and Abhishek Bachchan's chemistry is yet etched on the minds of their fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani and Vivek Oberoi's love marriage chemistry in this movie was phenomenal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
