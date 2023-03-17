Rani Mukerji's Top 10 saree looks that epitomize true Indian beauty

Rani Mukerji knows to look the prettiest when she wears a saree. Here, check out her sexy looks in a saree which highlights her Bengali beauty.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

Rocking

The actress is rocking in this gold saree and how?

Vibrant

When you are in doubt wear vibrant colours like Rani did.

Striking

Rani is the epitome of bong beauty in a saree.

Head-turning

This saree is surely a statement piece.

All black

Leave your tresses open to look hot as Rani in a black saree.

Sabyasachi lover

She loves to wear his sarees during pujo.

Bong beauty

A white saree makes Rani look ethereal.

Perfect

This saree of Rani's is a perfect party pick.

Traditional drape

Wear this saree on the occasion of Navami pujo.

Steal-worthy

If you want to look hot in Durga pujo then wear this drape that Rani wore.

