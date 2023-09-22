Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and other stars who are most caring according to their zodiac

Check out Bollywood celebs who are most caring in nature.

Rupal Purohit

Sep 22, 2023

Cancer

Cancerians are caretakers and are known for their emotional support.

Cancerian celebrities

Cancerian celebrities are Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Katrina Kaif among others.

Virgo

Virgo’s are always up for sacrificing as they prioritize other’s well being.

Virgo celebrities

Virgo celebrities are Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Libra

Libras are good listeners, kind and make others feel valued.

Libra celebrities

Libra celebrities are Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Rakul Preet Singh among others.

Taurus

Tauras people are always ready to help and extend a supporting hand.

Taurus celebrities

Taurus celebrities are Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, and Varun Dhawan among others.

Pisces

Pisces are highly caring and supportive. They make others feel loved and supported.

Pisces celebrities

Pisces celebrities are Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

