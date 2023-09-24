Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt confirmed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra? Here's when they will start shooting

Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, talks were on for Baiju Bawra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally found his leads it seems.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

SLB's Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been looking forward to making Baiju Bawra for a long long time.

Dream project

It is known that the film is SLB's most ambitious project on which he has been working for years.

Casting for Baiju Bawra

The director has been having trouble with the casting and names of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept cropping up every now and then.

SLB gets his cast?

As per Kamaal R Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been finalised to play the leads in Baiju Bawra. Another actress will be cast soon.

Baiju Bawra shoot deets

If KRK's claim on X (Twitter) is anything to go by, Alia and Ranveer might start shooting for Baiju Bawra in March next year.

Ranbir-Deepika

Earlier, there were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reuniting for Baiju Bawra. But now, it seems that's not the case.  

Alia Bhatt X Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia has worked with SLB in Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she even won the national award.

Ranveer Singh X SLB

Ranveer and SLB have worked thrice together, that is, in RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They have been huge hits.

Baiju Bawra production

There were rumours about funding issues and Ranveer slashing his fees which were later found to be untrue.

SLB's projects

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has Heeramandi in the pipeline before Baiju Bawra. The web series will drop on Netflix. 

Two decades of wait 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has meticulously worked and honed his crafts and skills on Baiju Bawra. We hope things fall into place finally. 

