Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt confirmed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra? Here's when they will start shooting

Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, talks were on for Baiju Bawra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally found his leads it seems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been looking forward to making Baiju Bawra for a long long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is known that the film is SLB's most ambitious project on which he has been working for years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director has been having trouble with the casting and names of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept cropping up every now and then.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Kamaal R Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been finalised to play the leads in Baiju Bawra. Another actress will be cast soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If KRK's claim on X (Twitter) is anything to go by, Alia and Ranveer might start shooting for Baiju Bawra in March next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier, there were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reuniting for Baiju Bawra. But now, it seems that's not the case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia has worked with SLB in Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she even won the national award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer and SLB have worked thrice together, that is, in RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They have been huge hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours about funding issues and Ranveer slashing his fees which were later found to be untrue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has Heeramandi in the pipeline before Baiju Bawra. The web series will drop on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has meticulously worked and honed his crafts and skills on Baiju Bawra. We hope things fall into place finally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!