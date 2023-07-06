Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's mushiest moments from their private album

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Ranveer Singh shared an unseen romantic photo once with wife Deepika Padukone. He captioned, “Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan".

Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone‘s biggest cheerleader.

Deepika once called Ranveer her trophy.

In the picture, the couple can be seen sporting winter outfits.

The duo was seen cheekily posing.

The couple indeed went on an adventurous trip in the wild.

The picture dhoed their fun day cycling.

Surreal and how?

Winter sun goals.

Spiritual together both of them.

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone certainly know how to keep their social media PDA game strong.

DeepVeer is known to post cute photos on social media from their mushy moments.

