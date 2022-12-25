Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone jet off for Christmas celebrations in monochrome look

Bollywood's IT couple Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone have jetted off to celebrate Christmas in Alibaug it seems. Check out their pictures here:

Festive time

It's Christmas and Holiday time around the globe. And Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are heading for their Christmas celebrations as well. 

Protective Singh 

Ranveer Singh being the doting and protective husband to Deepika Padukone that he has always been. 

Deepika is glowing

Those Louis Vuitton shades look super on Deepika. The blush and cherry red lipstick go well with her monochrome-white look.  

Ranveer is crackling! 

Ranveer looks smashing as well in those Gucci shades. He opted for a simple look as well. 

Yin-Yang couple

While Ranveer wore a black tee that he teamed with denim. While Deepika became Yang to Ranveer's Yin.

 Jetty ride 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone take a jetty ride to their Alibaug abode, it seems. 

Hum Chale 

Look at their style in which they both are heading away. 

Fans greet 

Fans gathered around and watched Deepika and Ranveer to catch a glimpse of the IT couple of Bollywood.   

Tata! 

Merry Xmas Deepika and Ranveer.  

