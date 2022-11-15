Ranveer is seen giving Deepika an adorable kiss which is too mushy.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer is always proud of his ladylove Deepika and always appreciates her.Source: Bollywood
The couple was seen having fun time together during their third anniversary.Source: Bollywood
The Gully Boy star shared a romantic kiss with Deepika on the beach.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer and Deepika have done three films together- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in black on Instagram. The actor wrote a caption saying, 'Biwi No. 1'.Source: Bollywood
Deepika looked stunning in a black dress whereas Ranveer was seen wearing an Amit Aggarwal custom designed outfit.Source: Bollywood
This snap was taken when Ranveer and Deepika were working out. He had called Deepika his Monday motivation.Source: Bollywood
This snap was taken when the pair was at Uttarakhand to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.Source: Bollywood
The couple was seen spending time together in the lap of the Himalayas which was all things cute.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their on-screen and offscreen PDA which is simply cute.Source: Bollywood
