Hugs and kisses

Ranveer is seen giving Deepika an adorable kiss which is too mushy.

All things cute

Ranveer is always proud of his ladylove Deepika and always appreciates her.

Mushiest snap from third wedding anniversary

The couple was seen having fun time together during their third anniversary.

Lip lock

The Gully Boy star shared a romantic kiss with Deepika on the beach.

Always together

Ranveer and Deepika have done three films together- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Mushy snap

Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in black on Instagram. The actor wrote a caption saying, 'Biwi No. 1'.

Internet on fire

Deepika looked stunning in a black dress whereas Ranveer was seen wearing an Amit Aggarwal custom designed outfit.

Workout selfie

This snap was taken when Ranveer and Deepika were working out. He had called Deepika his Monday motivation.

Quality time

This snap was taken when the pair was at Uttarakhand to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Cosy snap

The couple was seen spending time together in the lap of the Himalayas which was all things cute.

Power couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their on-screen and offscreen PDA which is simply cute.

