Bollywood stars who have aced historical roles

Ranveer Singh shaved off his head to play Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan first costume drama as Akbar was in Jodhaa Akbar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan played King Asoka in the movie Asoka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar played Samrat Prithviraj in the movie of same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn played Bhagat Singh in the Legend Of Bhagat Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut as Queen Of Jhansi in Manikarnika gave it all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone played Rani Padmaavat where she showed all her emotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Jodha in Jodha Akbar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra as Kashi Bai in Bajirao Mastani played it with poise and calmness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their historical movies were also a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Most of these stars' best roles were the historical characters they played.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
