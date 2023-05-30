Bollywood stars who have aced historical roles

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shaved off his head to play Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan first costume drama as Akbar was in Jodhaa Akbar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played King Asoka in the movie Asoka.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar played Samrat Prithviraj in the movie of same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn played Bhagat Singh in the Legend Of Bhagat Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut as Queen Of Jhansi in Manikarnika gave it all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone played Rani Padmaavat where she showed all her emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Jodha in Jodha Akbar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

The actor, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra as Kashi Bai in Bajirao Mastani played it with poise and calmness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hit

Their historical movies were also a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best roles

Most of these stars' best roles were the historical characters they played.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 Actresses in Spandex Outfits

 

 Find Out More