Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and more actors who win hearts even if their film fails

Bollywood actors whose performance is always appreciated no matter how the film is.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is King of Bollywood no matter how his film will perform he will still be loved by the audience.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known for his high energy and dynamic personality which keeps him connected with fans.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s versatile acting and ability to portray diverse characters have earned him a dedicated fan.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's authenticity and versatility as an actor have won him admirers who appreciate his dedication to his craft.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar holds the streak of flops movies yet his stardom never slips down.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s choice of unique and socially relevant films has made him a favorite among audiences.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's relatable boy-next-door image and comic timing have made him popular among the youth, ensuring a strong fan base.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s incredible physical skills and dedication to action sequences have earned him a dedicated fan following.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has managed to connect with a wide spectrum of moviegoers.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s performances resonate with many viewers and he has garnered more fan following playing dark roles.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of Bollywood and needs no explanation.

