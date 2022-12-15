Ranveer Singh

The actor was seen decked up in a pink athleisure wear from Valentino which is an Italian luxury brand.

Shahid Kapoor

The best-dressed star was seen wearing a denim jacket and distressed jeans. He was totally looking classy.

Dino Morea

The actor can never go wrong with his airport fashion. He is looking casual and chic in this frame.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor always knows to travel in a stylish way and how? He is looking sexy in this black outfit and how?

Varun Dhawan

The actor likes to keep it light and trendy when he is travelling at the airport. He wore a red and black tank top.

Deepika Padukone

Wear a sweatsuit and team it up with sneakers and sunglasses for your jet-lagged phase.

Kriti Sanon

If you are planning to go for a vacation then wear this mini blue dress like Kriti did.

Janhvi Kapoor

She is looking classy in this airport look. She is carrying out herself with elegance.

Anushka Sharma

She wore a t-shirt and blue denim. If you like to be lazy while travelling wear this outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

This was Sara's airport look when she came back from IIFA 2022. The event had taken place in Abu Dhabi. The actress looked hot in a navy blue gym cord set.

