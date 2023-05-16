Top 10 male stars who have experienced casting couch

Here is a list of Bollywood and TV male actors who have experienced the casting couchSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Rajeev Khandelwal once recalled how he realized being the prey of the casting couch. A director asked him to wait in his room after a few meetings but the actor could smell something weird.
Ayushmann Khurrana was offered a lead role by a casting director in return of fulfilling his need. The actor straight away refused.
Harshvardhan Rane recalled that a casting director had asked him to take off his pants.
Ranveer Singh shared his casting couch experience. A gentleman didn't even take a look at his portfolio and advised him to take and touch.
Fahmaan Khan recently opened up about his casting couch experience. He recalled being hugged in an uncomfortable way by a director.
Aftab Shivdasani was promised a film in return for personal offers.
Ashish Bisht was once invited by a director at a shady place and was directly question if he is comfortable in bed.
Karan Tacker also shared his experience of facing the casting couch during his initial struggling days.
Ravi Kishan too faced the casting couch. He was invited for a coffee in the night, but the actor found it weird and called it off.
Ankit Gupta was advised to stay in the industry he should be open to compromise.
Priyanshu Chatterjee was asked for sexual favour with a promise of a film.
Athar Siddiqui lost projects because he refused to compromise.
