Top Bollywood stars who left their jobs for an acting career

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023

Did you know there have been many Bollywood stars whose first job was not acting?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take a look at stars who left their corporate job to make a mark in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh reportedly worked as a copywriter befor e leaving and his debut in Yash Raj Films Band Baaja Baaraat.

Vicky Kaushal got a job as an engineer. He had graduated in electronics and telecommunications engineering. He left everything to become a star by joining Kishore Namit Kapoor acting workshop.

Ayushmann Khurana started his career as a RJ before becoming an actor. He did serious theatre and then became a VJ.

John Abraham worked in an ad agency to earn his living before becoming an actor. However destiny favoured the star.

Taapsee Pannu worked a s a software engineer before auditioning for Get Gorgeous, Channel V's talent show which opened doors for acting.

Sonakshi Sinha started her career as a costume designer before making her name in Bollywood. She got recognised and that is how her debut movie Dabangg happened.

Randeep Hooda did his Bollywood debut with Monsoon Wedding after quitting his job in a marketing firm.

Sayani Gupta left her job in nfrastructure research firm and joined FTII where she specialised in acting before her debut with Margarita With A Straw.

Parineeti Chopra was with the marketing firm of Yash Raj Film Studios as a PR consultant and then Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl came.

Riteish Deshmukh worked in an architectural firm in New York before he did his course in acting from The Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute.

