Ranveer Singh's Lakshadweep goof up and more celeb face-palm moments on social media
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Social Media continues to stand as one of the best platforms actors use to communicate with their fans.
Amid the India-Maldives drama recently, we saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi travel to Lakshadweep to promote tourism.
This was followed by a lot of famous celebrities doing the same and supporting tourism towards Lakshadweep.
Ranveer Singh also made a tweet about the same, however, the picture that he attached was of Maldives.
Alia Bhatt posted a picture of the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony while wishing luck to the Indian contingent for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra got confused between Gantantra and Swatantra and ended up wishing for Swatantra Diwas on the Republic Day of India.
Kangana Ranaut fell for a spoof video of the CEO of Qatar Airways and called him out on Instagram stories before deleting them.
Anushka Sharma had a funny moment as well while endorsing Google Pixel 2XL and XL in a tweet that said that she was using an iPhone.
Amitabh Bachchan got trolled for falling for a fake pic of a morphed world map during the 9 PM 9 minutes initiative by PM.
