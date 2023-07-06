Ranveer Singh's Top 10 bold and bizzare looks that only he could have carried

Have a look:

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Colorpops

Ranveer is seen wearing an outfit filled with pop colours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Man in Gucci

Ranveer's green cap is giving cherry on the cake vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Handsome hunk

Actor is killing the audience with his hat collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geometric Supremacy

Ranveer looked handsome in multicoloured three-piece suit featuring geometric patterns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black and White Vibe

Ranveer rocked in this typical full covered body look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger look

Actor's typical tiger print look with beautiful golden boots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Formal yet fun

Fresh fashion standard with funky colours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not less than a Dancer look

Deep neck shirt with long straight pants- perfect combo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower bouquet

Jacket filled with pop coloured Floral Patterns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Energetic Golden Look

The golden foil coat took everyone's attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shocking twists in Top 7 TV shows

 

 Find Out More