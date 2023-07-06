Ranveer Singh's Top 10 box office hits that prove his versatility
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Set in medieval Rajasthan, Padmaavat's domestic net collection was Rs 302 crore.
Simmba's domestic net collection was Rs 240 crore and was a blockbuster.
Bajirao Mastani was a romantic movie and the domestic net collection was Rs 184 crore.
A coming-of-age story Gully Boy made a domestic net collection of Rs 139 crore.
RamLeela's domestic net collection was Rs 117 crore.
Domestic Net collection of 83 was around Rs 108 crore.
Dil Dhadakne Do had a domestic net collection of Rs 76 crore.
Gunday did a collection of Rs 78 crore.
Befikre made Rs 60 crore.
Cirkus also made Rs 35 crore.
Ranveer is one of the most loved stars.
His movies have been all hit mostly.
