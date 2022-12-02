Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film that had Ranveer Singh got released on May 13. It did not have a good start at the box office and made Rs 3.25 crore reportedly on opening day.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

83

The movie did well at the theatres and made Rs 20.72 crore on day 1 at the box office ticket window.

Source: Bollywood

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Alia's Bhatt movie rocked at the box office. The duo were seen together for the first time and the movie made Rs 19.40 crore reportedly on opening day.

Source: Bollywood

Simmba

Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie had a powerful start at the box office and reportedly made Rs 20.72 crore at the box office on day one.

Source: Bollywood

Padmaavat

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie that had Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor reportedly made Rs 24 crore on Day 1, at the box office.

Source: Bollywood

Befikre

Ranveer and Vaani Kapoor's movie gathered Rs 10.36 crore reportedly on first day of the movie.

Source: Bollywood

Bajirao Mastani

On day 1 the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra movie made Rs 12.80 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywood

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do made Rs 10.53 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Source: Bollywood

Kill Dill

The film collected Rs 6.53 crore at the box office on first day.

Source: Bollywood

Gunday

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's film made a collection of Rs 16 crore reportedly at the box office on Day 1.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ayushmann Khurrana Top 10 box office day 1 collection

 Find Out More