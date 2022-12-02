The film that had Ranveer Singh got released on May 13. It did not have a good start at the box office and made Rs 3.25 crore reportedly on opening day.Source: Bollywood
The movie did well at the theatres and made Rs 20.72 crore on day 1 at the box office ticket window.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh and Alia's Bhatt movie rocked at the box office. The duo were seen together for the first time and the movie made Rs 19.40 crore reportedly on opening day.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie had a powerful start at the box office and reportedly made Rs 20.72 crore at the box office on day one.Source: Bollywood
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie that had Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor reportedly made Rs 24 crore on Day 1, at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer and Vaani Kapoor's movie gathered Rs 10.36 crore reportedly on first day of the movie.Source: Bollywood
On day 1 the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra movie made Rs 12.80 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do made Rs 10.53 crore at the box office on its opening day.Source: Bollywood
The film collected Rs 6.53 crore at the box office on first day.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's film made a collection of Rs 16 crore reportedly at the box office on Day 1.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!