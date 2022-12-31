Rare facts about Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant

Here are some rare and unknown facts about Radhika Merchant who got engaged to Anant Ambani recently. Read to know about her who will be the 'choti bahu' of Ambani household.

Who is Radhika Merchant

She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, who is the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

Classical dancer

Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has done the same for more than eight years.

Radhika's dance guru

She has learnt classical dance from Guru Bhavana Thakar who is with Shree Nibha Arts. It is a 25-year-old dance academy.

About Radhika's family

Radhika also has a younger sister whose name is Anjali Merchant. Her mom's name is Shaila Merchant.

Radhika's education

She did her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, École Mondiale World School.

Well educated

She also has a degree in politics and economics from the prestigious New York University.

Work front

Reportedly, post coming to India she began working as a sales executive with a real estate company.

Current work sphere

Radhika as of now is the director with Encore Healthcare. Isn't that pretty cool?

Radhika's bond with Nita

As per reports, Radhika has a good relationship with Nita Ambani and also with Isha Ambani.

Animal lover

Radhika reportedly loves animals and works for the welfare of the same.

