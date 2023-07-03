Rasha Thadani to debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew: All you need to know

Rasha Thadani is soon going to make debut in Bollywood. Source- InstagramSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaman Devgn is also going to step into Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaman and Rasha going to be seen together for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be released on February 9, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor will produce this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn will also be seen along with Rasha and Aaman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Film will be an Action- Adventure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasha's Instagram feed is full of beautiful pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be released in the Valentine week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!