Rasha Thadani to debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew: All you need to know

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Rasha's debut

Rasha Thadani is soon going to make debut in Bollywood. Source- Instagram

Ajay Devgn's Nephew

Aaman Devgn is also going to step into Bollywood.

Showcased together

Aaman and Rasha going to be seen together for the first time.

The film

The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Release of Film

The film will be released on February 9, 2024.

Producers of the Film

Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor will produce this film.

Ajay Devgn's Role

Ajay Devgn will also be seen along with Rasha and Aaman.

About the Film

The Film will be an Action- Adventure.

Raveena's Daughter

Rasha's Instagram feed is full of beautiful pictures.

Valentine Week

The film will be released in the Valentine week.

