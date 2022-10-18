All about Rashmika Mandanna's fitness regime

Envy Rashmika Mandanna's perfect bod? Here's all about her fitness.

Nikita Thakkar

Rashmika Mandanna's love for food

Rashmika Mandanna is a big foodie but for her fitness comes first.

Rashmika Mandanna's fitness mantra

The Pushpa actress religiously follows her diet that consists of home-cooked meals.

The diet plan

Her diet includes South Indian dishes, sweet potatoes, soups and more.

Cheat days

But Rashmika Mandanna also has her cheat days and enjoys her favourite meals.

Gym freak

Rashmika Mandanna is a gym freak and hits the gym at least 4 days a week.

Workout routine

Rashmika's workout sessions include weight lifting, cardio and more.

Weight lifting and more

Even when holidaying, Rashmika ensures to keep up with her workout routine.

Fit and fabulous

Rashmika Mandanna is surely the fittest diva in town.

Thanks For Reading!

