Rashmika Mandanna is a big foodie but for her fitness comes first.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress religiously follows her diet that consists of home-cooked meals.Source: Bollywood
Her diet includes South Indian dishes, sweet potatoes, soups and more.Source: Bollywood
But Rashmika Mandanna also has her cheat days and enjoys her favourite meals.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna is a gym freak and hits the gym at least 4 days a week.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika's workout sessions include weight lifting, cardio and more.Source: Bollywood
Even when holidaying, Rashmika ensures to keep up with her workout routine.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna is surely the fittest diva in town.Source: Bollywood
