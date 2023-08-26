Rashmika Mandanna and more top 10 South Indian actresses who flaunted curves in bikinis

South Indian actresses with the most enviable beach bodiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna looks sizzling hot in a black boho-styled bikini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is setting a fashion statement wearing a blazer over a bikini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an enviable beach body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh is giving some vacation craving.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal is a water baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde is flaunting her curves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashii Khanna is dishing out beauty in black vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malvika Mohan dishing out mermaid vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran looks rejuvenated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D’cruz proves to be a water babySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!