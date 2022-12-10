Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar of South Cinema looks too gorgeous in a saree and we cannot take our eyes off the same.

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

The South Indian star looks stunning in a saree and is looking stunning in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali actress looks enchanting in a saree and has won praises for her work in south cinema.

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

The Kollywood star looks smoking hot when she wears a saree. Just look at her in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress has a figure to die for and when she wears a saree she looks like a bomb.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The pretty cat eye actress is very fit and is known to flaunt her toned figure in a saree.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

She looks totally like a goddess in a saree. Reportedly, she is the first actress to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

She looks cute in sarees and is the perfect amalgamation of beauty and brains.

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran

The hottest Drishyam actress looks beautiful in any type of saree that she wears.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress looked gorgeous and how in a Kanchipuram silk saree. Her love for drapes is visible through this frame.

Source: Bollywood

