Top 10 South Indian actresses whose education qualifications will make you envious

From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth, meet south Indian actresses who are highly educated.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

South Indian actresses education

Here’s a look at south Indian actresses who hold big educational degrees.

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa actress holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara holds a bachelor's degree in English literature.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali actress completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Computer Application.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal completed her graduation in mass media with a specialisation in marketing and advertising.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia completed her graduation in Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan studied psychology from St. Andrew’s College.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen studied journalism from Manipal University.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi became a doctor after completing MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University.

