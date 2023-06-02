Top 10 South Indian actresses whose education qualifications will make you envious

From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth, meet south Indian actresses who are highly educated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
Here’s a look at south Indian actresses who hold big educational degrees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa actress holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara holds a bachelor's degree in English literature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali actress completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Computer Application.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal completed her graduation in mass media with a specialisation in marketing and advertising.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia completed her graduation in Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan studied psychology from St. Andrew’s College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithya Menen studied journalism from Manipal University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi became a doctor after completing MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
