Rashmika Mandanna and other Top 10 South Indian actresses and their education qualification

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Trisha Krishnan has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ethiraj college for women.

Shruti Haasan studied psychology at St. Andrew's college, Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna has a degree in pyschology, journalism and english literature.

Kajal Aggarwal has a BMM degree with a specialization in advertising and marketing from KC College, Mumbai.

Sai Pallavi has a MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical university in Coimbatore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.

Keerthy Suresh has a degree in fashion designing.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a degree in Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Anushka Shetty did her graudation in Computer applications.

Nayanthara has a graduation degree in Literature from Marthoma college in Thiruvalla.

