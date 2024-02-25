Rashmika Mandanna and other Top 10 South Indian actresses and their education qualification
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Trisha Krishnan has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ethiraj college for women.
Shruti Haasan studied psychology at St. Andrew's college, Mumbai.
Rashmika Mandanna has a degree in pyschology, journalism and english literature.
Kajal Aggarwal has a BMM degree with a specialization in advertising and marketing from KC College, Mumbai.
Sai Pallavi has a MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical university in Coimbatore.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.
Keerthy Suresh has a degree in fashion designing.
Tamannaah Bhatia has a degree in Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.
Anushka Shetty did her graudation in Computer applications.
Nayanthara has a graduation degree in Literature from Marthoma college in Thiruvalla.
