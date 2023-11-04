Rashmika Mandanna and other Top 9 South Indian actresses and fees they charge per film
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly charges Rs 2-5 crore per movie.
Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly earns Rs 6-8 crore per project.
Nayanthara is the lady superstar earning Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore per film reportedly.
Pooja Hegde's remuneration is Rs 2.5 - 7 crore per movie
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest paid actress who reportedly receives Rs 1.5-4 crores per film.
Rakul Preet Singh receives Rs 1.5 to 3.5 crore for a movie reportedly.
Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly charges fees of Rs 1.5-5 crore per film.
Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty reportedly charges Rs 6 crore per film.
Keerthy Suresh has a remuneration of Rs 1-3 crore per movie reportedly.
KGF heroine Srinidhi Shetty reportedly earns Rs 1-3 crore for a film.
