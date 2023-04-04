Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Top 10 best movies of the cute, talented actress

Rashmika Mandanna's birthday is tomorrow. Ahead of the same, here's looking at her top movies which are too good to miss out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023
Rashmika essayed the role of Rakshit Shetty's lover named Sanvi. It is one of the top movies of the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Devarakonda's chemistry with the actress was loved. She played the role of a strong woman named Geetha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This was the first Telugu movie of the star reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu and Rashmika were seen in pivotal roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was the second movie Rashmika and Vijay Devarkonda. It showed a student leader falling for a state-level cricketer named Lily.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna is the lover and the wife of a smuggler. She was fabulous in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika rose to fame because of her performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika was shown to play the role of a lover to a soldier. She essayed the role of Laila.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. The movie was filled with emotions all because of Rashmika's role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika played a very important role in this movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!