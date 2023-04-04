Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Top 10 best movies of the cute, talented actress

Rashmika Mandanna's birthday is tomorrow. Ahead of the same, here's looking at her top movies which are too good to miss out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

Kirik Party

Rashmika essayed the role of Rakshit Shetty's lover named Sanvi. It is one of the top movies of the actress.

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Devarakonda's chemistry with the actress was loved. She played the role of a strong woman named Geetha.

Chalo

This was the first Telugu movie of the star reportedly.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika were seen in pivotal roles.

Dear Comrade

It was the second movie Rashmika and Vijay Devarkonda. It showed a student leader falling for a state-level cricketer named Lily.

Pushpa: The Rise

Rashmika Mandanna is the lover and the wife of a smuggler. She was fabulous in the movie.

Sita Ramam

Rashmika played a very important role in this movie.

Varisu

Rashmika rose to fame because of her performance.

Mission Majnu

Rashmika was shown to play the role of a lover to a soldier. She essayed the role of Laila.

Goodbye

The actress played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. The movie was filled with emotions all because of Rashmika's role.

