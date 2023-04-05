Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Top 10 moments that made her the National Crush

Rashmika Mandanna has turned a year older. Here's the reason as to why she has been called the National Crush, check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023
Rashmika and Allu Arjun's film was a huge hit at the box office. Every household became a part of her culture.
She won hearts with her dance and acting chops in Pushpa: The Rise. Saami Saami is the dance track in every club.
Rashmika with Saami Saami created a face of herself even in North India.
The pair in Geetha Govindham was loved.
They were also seen in Dear Comrade and fans loved the crackling chemistry of the duo who were rumoured to be dating.
Rashmika often posts glam snaps on social media which leaves a mark.
The Pushpa star posts deep, interesting as well as funny captions on her posts.
Rashmika's snaps and captions speak volumes about her personality.
The paps love the actress and have made her a known face in India.
Whenever she is papped by the paps she is chilled, smiles like a baby which is scintillating.
