Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Top 10 moments that made her the National Crush

Rashmika Mandanna has turned a year older. Here's the reason as to why she has been called the National Crush, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Pushpa: The Rise reason

Rashmika and Allu Arjun's film was a huge hit at the box office. Every household became a part of her culture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika's dance skills

She won hearts with her dance and acting chops in Pushpa: The Rise. Saami Saami is the dance track in every club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face in North

Rashmika with Saami Saami created a face of herself even in North India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda

The pair in Geetha Govindham was loved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika-Vijay

They were also seen in Dear Comrade and fans loved the crackling chemistry of the duo who were rumoured to be dating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Social media game

Rashmika often posts glam snaps on social media which leaves a mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captions

The Pushpa star posts deep, interesting as well as funny captions on her posts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reflection

Rashmika's snaps and captions speak volumes about her personality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Known face

The paps love the actress and have made her a known face in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chilled vibe

Whenever she is papped by the paps she is chilled, smiles like a baby which is scintillating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Top 10 best movies of the cute, talented actress

 

 Find Out More