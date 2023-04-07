Rashmika Mandanna on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been linked to each other the most
Rashmika and Vijay have starred in a number of films together and fans love their jodi.
They both share sizzling chemistry which has led to their real-life dating rumours.
Recently, Rashmika shared a video to thank fans for their love on her birthday. The background was noticed by fans.
Vijay Deverakonda had previously shared a video with the same background and fans wondered if they have been living together and are in a relationship.
Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the same and denied the rumours.
Of late, Rashmika Mandanna has been linked to Bellamkonda Sreenivas.
It led to the rumours of her break-up with Vijay Deverakonda.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has Animal, Pushpa 2 and Rainbow in the pipeline for now.
