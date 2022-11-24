Rashmika Mandanna's eyes are too expressive which is unmissable. The proof of the same is this close up shot of the actress.Source: Bollywood
In this frame Rashmika lets her eyes do all the talking. We are totally in awe of the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress is looking stunning in this snap where she is totally expressing herself with her pretty eyes.Source: Bollywood
The beauty of Rashmika's eyes will always leave you spellbound. Indeed! Beauty lies in the eyes.Source: Bollywood
We love the way Rashmika has put eyeliner on her upper lash to give a bold effect.Source: Bollywood
Rashmka added a lot of highlighter to get the perfect stoned look. Her pink eyeshadow gave a natural look on her face.Source: Bollywood
Never forget to apply mascara. It will make your eye lashes look long like Rashmika has.Source: Bollywood
If you want to glam up in no time then the best way you can do is make a goofy face and go de-glam.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa star has applied smudged eyeliner which made her look bold and sultry at the same time.Source: Bollywood
The actress is surely born beautiful and the proof of the same is this snap.Source: Bollywood
