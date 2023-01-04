Rashmika Mandanna has the most magical eyes and we got proof

Rashmika Mandanna always posts stunning snaps of her bold eyes on social media which is all things cute and adorable. Take a look at her enchanting photos, where she lets her eyes do all the talking.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika, who is very active on social media keeps treating her fans with selfies which showcase her expressive eyes.
The eye makeup of the actress is always on point. We cannot get over how pretty she looks here.
If you do not liked winged eye liner then apply a thin line over your lashline, like the actress did.
The Pushpa actress always let her eyes do the talking. Isn't she looking cute in this wink snap?
The actress often shares pretty close up pictures and we cannot get over how pretty her eyes look.
Rashmika's facial highlight is her eyes and that is why she always keep the makeup minimum.
Kajal makes your eyes look fierce and bold. Don't miss on the same and apply it neatly like the actress did.
This snap of the star is totally unmissable.
All fans of Rashmika fall in the trap of her pretty eyes and get drowned in the same.
Eyes speak louder than words, in Rashmika's case. What do you think about the same?
