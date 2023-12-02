Rashmika Mandanna in Animal and other actresses who had limited role and scope on big movies
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali in Ranbir Kapoor starrer new movie Animal. Rashmika has a limited role in the movie.
Alia Bhatt has done nothing major other than shouting Shiva-Shiva in Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt had a minor role in Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR.
Yami Gautam had a small role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil.
Vaani Kapoor said that big roles go to only big and credible actresses. She had a small role in Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom.
Kajal Aggarwal's role in Singham provided some relief but nonetheless, she had nothing major to do.
KGF became a huge hit. It had Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role. But it was a very small role.
Ayesha Takia is one gorgeous beauty who mesmerized everyone with Dor. But she had limited scope in Salman Khan starrer Wanted.
Sara Ali Khan played Ranveer Singh's love interest in Simmba. She didn't have much to do in it.
Rashmika Mandanna had a minuscule role in Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu.
Katrina Kaif fans were shocked to learn that Kat had less screen time than Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan.
Coming back to Animal, Rashmika and Ranbir share a tumultuous and toxic marriage the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie.
The movie is indeed one of the most violent films and it's gonna unsettle many after the movie.
