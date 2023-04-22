South Indian actresses and their fascination for bindis
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023
Nithiya Menen looks the prettiest in a saree and bindi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna knows to elevate her desi look with a bindi.
Kajal Aggarwal's identity is well expressed with a bindi.
Rakul Preet Singh looks the hottest in this South Indian avatar with a bindi.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red silk saree and bindi are a bomb combination.
Pooja Hegde's black bindi and striped saree is a superb combination.
Trisha Krishnan in a burgundy saree and bindi is looking like a goddess.
Anushka Shetty in a bindi is surely looking like a Tollywood goddess.
Shruti Haasan looks radiant in a saree and bindi.
Raashii Khanna looks the prettiest in a bindi. What do you think?
