Rashmika Mandanna looks beyond adorable in a hat

Whenever Rashmika Mandanna puts a snap it develops curiosity within her fans. Here, take a look at her cutest photos in a hat which are all things funky.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Most gorgeous star

It goes without saying that Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest South star. When she wears a hat, she makes our heart skip a beat.

Source: Bollywood

National crush

This snap of the star in a cute hat now makes us realise why she is called as the national crush of India.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in a white hat

If you scroll through the social media handle of the star then you will find many snaps of the star in hats.

Source: Bollywood

Palat!

The actress is particular with her fitness routine and seems like with her choices of hats.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect

The actress has perfect shape and dons a perfect smile in an alluring navy blue hat.

Source: Bollywood

Spotted

The Pushpa star likes to wear hats even at the airport and does not mind getting papped.

Source: Bollywood

During winters

All you need is a fluffy wollen hat to beat the December weather and be photo ready.

Source: Bollywood

Coolest

If you are going out for New Years party then look cool like the star in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Date look

Wear a black sunglasses, cap, tank top and be summy ready for a date.

Source: Bollywood

Beauty with brains

The Sarileru Neekevvaru star gets trolled too for her choices of clothes but she does not mind the same.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora's DIY treatment for hairfall needs your attention

 

 Find Out More