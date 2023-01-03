Rashmika Mandanna Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses educational qualifications will leave you inspired

There have been many South Indian actresses who are known for their acting chops and impressive educational background. Take a look at the same, right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

She studied at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai. She also did her Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

The beauty studied at Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School and then went to Marthoma College, Thiruvalla, from where she pursued a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 star studied at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School. She also has a degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress did her pre-university studies at the Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts. She also has a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from M. S. Ramaiah College.

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

The south star did her MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University.

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

The PS1 actress did her schooling at the Sacred Heart Matriculation School, in Chennai. She also has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The South Indian actress did her schooling at Bangalore and pursued her Bachelor of Computer Applications studies at Mount Carmel College.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress has graduated in Mass Media. She has specialised in advertising and marketing. Reportedly, she has even done MBA.

Source: Bollywood

Amala Paul

She has done her high school studies at Aluva Government Higher Secondary School and then did B.A from St. Teresa’s College.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The diva did her studies at Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao school, Chennai and in Mumbai studied Psychology at St. Andrew’s College.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor to Nysa Devgn; the boldest star kids who make men drool

 

 Find Out More