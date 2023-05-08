Rashmika Mandanna's cool new look impresses fans
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna has carved her niche in Bollywood and south film industry.
Rashmika Mandanna’s new look has left fans with mixed reactions.
People are comparing her with Blackpink's Lisa.
She looks identical to Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.
She sported this look for promotional shoot of Onitsuka Tiger India.
Sharing the photos on social media she mentioned her personal favourites from the shoot.
Netizens also compared her to Free Fire Battlegrounds character Kelly.
Her new look has got the internet talking.
Rashmika is popularly tagged as national crush.
