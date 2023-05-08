Rashmika Mandanna's cool new look impresses fans

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna has carved her niche in Bollywood and south film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna’s new look has left fans with mixed reactions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People are comparing her with Blackpink's Lisa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She looks identical to Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She sported this look for promotional shoot of Onitsuka Tiger India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharing the photos on social media she mentioned her personal favourites from the shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netizens also compared her to Free Fire Battlegrounds character Kelly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her new look has got the internet talking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika is popularly tagged as national crush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena's no-makeup pics prove trolls don't hurt her 

 

 Find Out More