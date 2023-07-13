Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhas and more: Top 10 cutest childhood photos of South Indian stars

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's childhood photo is so adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This childhood photo of Prabhas is unseen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun can be seen looking cute as a button since his early days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan looked cute as a button.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This is a rare unseen photo of Mahesh Babu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde looked striking since childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan looks sassy and cute since childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh knows how to rule millions of hearts right from her childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty possessed this killer looks right from her earlier days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan looks like a cute button here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The South Indian film industry has been reaching greater heights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Indian celebrities are getting a larger fanbase.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood actors who showed the world what they are capable of through OTT

 

 Find Out More