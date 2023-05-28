Top 10 South Indian celebs and their biggest controversies

Several South Indian celebs have landed in controversies for their statement and their acts. Here check out a few biggest controversies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi sparked controversies after she compared The Kashmir Files to cow vigilantism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Kannada filmmakers wanted to ban Rashmika in Karnataka after the actress claimed that she did not watch Kantara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sreenath Bhasi

Reportedly, actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested for abusing a female anchor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Back in 2014, Allu Arjun created controversy for the drink and drive case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna was allegedly accused of abusive and violent behavior against a female journalist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep

Both actors had a twitter banter when the latter said Hindi is no longer national language.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan’s surrogacy

Tamil Nadu government forced an inquiry against the couple as surrogacy was banned in India. The duo showed proof that they were married in 2015 and followed due guidelines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan

Ram Charan was accused of allegedly pushing two men when they refused to make way. However, the actor cleared the air claiming the images were morphed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh relationship

Mahesh Babu’s brother Naresh relationship with Pavitra Lokesh created controversy when his wife created a ruckus and accused him of cheating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee

Jawan director Atlee was accused of plagiarism as a Tamil film producer Manickam Narayan claimed that Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a remake of his 2006 film Perarasu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood films shot in the beautiful Kashmir

 

 Find Out More