Top 10 South Indian celebs and their biggest controversies

Several South Indian celebs have landed in controversies for their statement and their acts. Here check out a few biggest controversies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Sai Pallavi sparked controversies after she compared The Kashmir Files to cow vigilantism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada filmmakers wanted to ban Rashmika in Karnataka after the actress claimed that she did not watch Kantara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested for abusing a female anchor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back in 2014, Allu Arjun created controversy for the drink and drive case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna was allegedly accused of abusive and violent behavior against a female journalist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both actors had a twitter banter when the latter said Hindi is no longer national language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil Nadu government forced an inquiry against the couple as surrogacy was banned in India. The duo showed proof that they were married in 2015 and followed due guidelines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan was accused of allegedly pushing two men when they refused to make way. However, the actor cleared the air claiming the images were morphed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu’s brother Naresh relationship with Pavitra Lokesh created controversy when his wife created a ruckus and accused him of cheating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan director Atlee was accused of plagiarism as a Tamil film producer Manickam Narayan claimed that Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a remake of his 2006 film Perarasu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
