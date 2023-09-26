Rashmika Mandanna replaces Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Rahul Ravindran movie?

Rashmika Mandanna is on fire these days. She has been on a signing spree it seems.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Rashmika's popularity 

In just a short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna has become everyone's favourite actress and a national crush. 

Rashmika in demand 

Every director and actor wants to work with Rashmika Mandanna these days. And why not, she is one talented actress. 

Rashmika's multiple projects

The gorgeous South Indian actress has multiple films in the pipeline and she seems to be in talks for a new one. 

Rashmika in, Samantha out? 

If reports are anything to go by, Rashmika has replaced Samantha in a female-oriented film by Rahul Ravindran. 

Samantha-Rahul link

Rahul Ravindran is a national award-winning filmmaker-actor and husband of popular singer Chinmayee. Samantha is Chinmayee's best friend. 

Samantha opts out? 

If reports are anything to be believed, Samantha was earlier cast in the movie but had to opt out owing to her health issues. 

Samantha's diagnosis 

Samantha was diagnosed with myositis and has been recovering from the same for the last couple of months. It's an autoimmune disease. 

Producers of Rahul Ravindran film 

The movie will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts 2. 

Rashmika's projects 

The actress' look from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was revealed recently. 

Pushpa 2 leading lady 

The actress also has Allu Arjun starrer's sequel up for release next year. 

Rainbow lead actress 

Rashmika is paired opposite Dev Mohan in Rainbow. It will have a bilingual (Tamil-Telugu) release. 

